Steve Cotterill salutes Shrewsbury after win over Lincoln

Steve Cotterill praised teenage striker Tom Bloxham after he came off the bench to win a “proper cup tie” for Shrewsbury.

Daniel Udoh’s double helped them come back from 2-0 against Lincoln in the first round of the EFL Cup, which took the game to spot kicks, with Shrewsbury taking it 4-2.

Imps striker Tom Hopper – who earlier scored along with Teddy Bishop – blazed over the crossbar, and after Salop missed one, keeper Marko Marosi saved from Lewis Fiorini to set the stage for Bloxham to fire home to put his side through to round two.

Cotterill said: “It was an exciting cup tie, I suppose it was a proper cup tie.

“Over the 90 minutes they were probably the better side, but we showed tremendous character to come back, and spirit, but I’m disappointed we didn’t show that earlier.

“I’m pleased for Daniel Udoh, he came off the bench and his second goal was great but I am more pleased for his close-range first one, they are the goals that I want him to be scoring.

“And it was a great night for Tom Bloxham, the lads were buzzing for him and it was a great night for him.”

Imps boss Michael Appleton was disappointed but pleased with the displays of some of his charges.

He said: “The one thing tonight for me is that we haven’t lost any points, that is what I can take away at the minute.

“But I know tomorrow I’ll be looking at how well we played for 70 minutes and how well we passed the ball and how we showed our capabilities, that is when I will be disappointed.

“I thought Teddy Bishop and Hakeeb Adelakun did well and they will only get stronger and fitter, they were outstanding at times and did really well.

“I thought they did great work and they were the positives to take from the game.”