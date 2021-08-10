Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021
Sport

Steve Cotterill salutes Shrewsbury after win over Lincoln

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 10:31 pm
Steve Cotterill praised his players (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Cotterill praised his players (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Steve Cotterill praised teenage striker Tom Bloxham after he came off the bench to win a “proper cup tie” for Shrewsbury.

Daniel Udoh’s double helped them come back from 2-0 against Lincoln in the first round of the EFL Cup, which took the game to spot kicks, with Shrewsbury taking it 4-2.

Imps striker Tom Hopper – who earlier scored along with Teddy Bishop – blazed over the crossbar, and after Salop missed one, keeper Marko Marosi saved from Lewis Fiorini to set the stage for Bloxham to fire home to put his side through to round two.

Cotterill said: “It was an exciting cup tie, I suppose it was a proper cup tie.

“Over the 90 minutes they were probably the better side, but we showed tremendous character to come back, and spirit, but I’m disappointed we didn’t show that earlier.

“I’m pleased for Daniel Udoh, he came off the bench and his second goal was great but I am more pleased for his close-range first one, they are the goals that I want him to be scoring.

“And it was a great night for Tom Bloxham, the lads were buzzing for him and it was a great night for him.”

Imps boss Michael Appleton was disappointed but pleased with the displays of some of his charges.

He said: “The one thing tonight for me is that we haven’t lost any points, that is what I can take away at the minute.

“But I know tomorrow I’ll be looking at how well we played for 70 minutes and how well we passed the ball and how we showed our capabilities, that is when I will be disappointed.

“I thought Teddy Bishop and Hakeeb Adelakun did well and they will only get stronger and fitter, they were outstanding at times and did really well.

“I thought they did great work and they were the positives to take from the game.”

