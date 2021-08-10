Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pontus Dahlberg makes hat-trick of shootout saves to send Doncaster through

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 10:33 pm
Pontus Dahlberg’s penalty heroics sent Doncaster through (Dave Howarth/PA)
Pontus Dahlberg saved three shootout penalties as Doncaster squeezed into the second round of the Carabao Cup 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at League Two Walsall.

Dahlberg denied Emmanuel Osadebe, Jack Earing and Brendan Kiernan while Liam Kinsella blazed over as League One side Rovers triumphed in sudden death.

Walsall were the better side for the opening hour but wasted their best chances as Rollin Menayese nodded wide unmarked from a corner and Dahlberg reacted well to foil Conor Wilkinson’s header.

Kieran Phillips had two great opportunities either side of the break for the hosts but was thwarted by Tom Anderson’s last-ditch tackle and then steered wide with only Dahlberg to beat.

Doncaster took until midway through the second half to test Carl Rushworth, the Saddlers keeper reacting superbly to touch substitute Branden Horton’s first-time strike wide from around 12 yards.

Rushworth produced an even better stop to tip over Aidan Barlow’s stunning overhead kick 13 minutes from time before Rovers substitute Anthony Greaves saw red for a late, high challenge on Earing.

Walsall led the shootout after Dan Gardner hit the bar and Rushworth twice saved but they missed three successive penalties to hand Doncaster the initiative and Kyle Knoyle scored the winning kick.

