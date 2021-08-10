Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mark Robinson felt Wimbledon were full value for victory

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 10:36 pm
Mark Robinson (PA)
Mark Robinson (PA)

AFC Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson felt his side were worthy winners after they defeated Charlton 1-0 at the Valley in the Carabao Cup first round.

The Plough Lane side booked their place in the second round with a first-half goal from Paul Osew.

Robinson made eight changes, but was certain his much-altered outfit showed plenty of strength in depth.

He said “I thought we caused a few of our own problems early on with the back three going for the ball.

“Once we sorted that out, it was fairly comfortable. We’ll need to be better on the ball.

“I know people see we made changes, but I feel we have got talent and depth there – I thought the side was more than capable of winning the game.”

Wimbledon took the lead on 25 minutes with the first real chance of the game, when Osew slotted home a cross from debutant Henry Lawrence.

The goal lifted the away side, and Ethan Chislett saw his shot on 29 minutes cleared off the line by Jacob Roddy.

Charlton pressed hard for an equaliser after the break, and Josh Davison broke through the visitors’ back line on 56 minutes – only for goalkeeper Nik Tzanev to get his fingertips to the shot.

With seven minutes of injury time added, it was as good as it got for Charlton, as the away side saw the game out.

Manager Nigel Adkins made seven changes from their game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and felt his young side showed promise.

He said “This is our squad, there needs to be a pathway from the Academy to the first team. Saturday took it out of the players a little bit.

“It was a great learning opportunity for some of our young players. In the cold light of day, there’s some talent at this football club.

“That last half hour of the game was stop-start, there was no momentum. “

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal