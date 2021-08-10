Mark Cooper wants Barrow to ‘entertain the fans’

Mark Cooper has urged his Barrow players to keep entertaining the fans after a welcome 1-0 Carabao Cup first-round win against Scunthorpe.

Young striker Dimitri Sea, 20, set the game alight with his 50th-minute overhead kick to settle the tie at Holker Street.

And victory earned new Bluebirds boss Cooper his first win since taking over the Cumbrian club.

He said: “I thought we played some really good football at times.

“I thought it was clear to see what we are trying to do. I think we need to try and be a bit more ruthless in and around the penalty area once we get there.

“We want to play and entertain the fans if we can.

“I was pleased that when we needed to defend we defended and I’m pleased with the way we played.

“I thought we were the dominant team until the last 10 minutes. I never really felt under too much pressure.”

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox rued his side’s missed chances after they crashed out at the first hurdle for the third straight season.

He said: “We seemed to have a couple of good chances, three or four. A couple we missed the target and a couple were good saves from the keeper.

“Lofty (Ryan Loft) was unlucky when he goes in (to the box) and then we lose the game by a set play.

“The last 10 minutes we huffed and puffed. I just didn’t see anything in the game really.

“I thought the first goal was always going to win it and they got it. They sat back, we got some belief but didn’t really create anything.”