Gareth Ainsworth hails matchwinning goalkeeper David Stockdale

Gareth Ainsworth hailed David Stockdale after the keeper saved three penalties and scored one in the shootout to seal Wycombe’s passage.

The former Birmingham stopper denied Jack Sparkes, Jonathan Grounds and James Dodd from the spot and also rifled a penalty into the top corner.

Wycombe manager Ainsworth said: “The hero has got to be David Stockdale. He pulled off a cracking save at the end of normal time, but his penalty saves were superb.

“He has been written off a few times, but Stockdale will do for me. I said to him if you fancy a penalty, we will get you on the list so I put him on fifth as I knew that would be a big penalty.

“The big man steps up and found the top corner. It was an awesome penalty but the day belongs to the heart, passion and desire of the boys.”

Wycombe played the last half an hour with 10 men when Jason McCarthy picked up an injury and the visitors had used all their substitutes.

The Chairboys were then forced to play stoppage time with nine players when Darly Horgan hobbled off.

Ainsworth added: “This is a brilliant result for us. The casualty list is concerning but the way we held out and the spirit and endeavour we showed was fantastic.

“We only had one recognised defender left on the pitch at the end. It was carnage at times.

“You have to keep your cool and shape and we did that.”

Exeter boss Matt Taylor was left disappointed at his side’s attacking intent as his side drew a blank for the second successive match.

Taylor said: “We needed to create more given we were playing against 10 men and then nine for a short period of time. I needed to see a little bit more personality in attack.

“We were a little bit timid from start to finish and didn’t threaten enough.

“It is two clean sheets on the bounce against two relatively good sides so we have to be pleased about that. But we have all got to take responsibility in terms of creating moments.”