Change in mentality prompted positive Morecambe response – Stephen Robinson

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 10:57 pm
Stephen Robinson saw a much-improved second-half display from his side (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said a change of mentality was responsible for his side’s 2-1 comeback win at Sky Bet Championship Blackburn in the Carabao Cup.

The Shrimps were overwhelmed in the first half and Tyrhys Dolan gave the hosts a lead that in truth should have been more.

But Morecambe turned the game on its head after the break. Cole Stockton’s assured finish shortly after the restart pulled them level and their fans were in dreamland six minutes before the end thanks to Adam Phillips’ emphatic penalty.

And after edging the first competitive meeting between the sides, Robinson said the switch in mentality was the difference.

“First half, night and day from the second half performance,” he said. “It was a change of mentality.

“We stepped forward, we pressed the game. We changed the system, yes, but the mentality changed.

“We didn’t allow space. I thought first half we gave them a lot of respect. They’re a good side with very good technical players and you give those players time and space, they’ll hurt you, and they did.

“Second half was completely different. We pressed them, created chances and I thought we deserved the win.”

Tony Mowbray was left to rue missed chances after Blackburn exited the cup at the first stage for the first time since 2015-16.

He said: “I give them some credit. They matched us up second half, changed their formation.

“They were struggling first half, we should have scored more goals and we didn’t. They tried to stop the flow really and it did the job for them. Became a bit scrappy.

“They made life difficult for us and got their rewards in the end. I’m looking for positives and there were a lot first half. We are experimenting with the shape of the team.”

