Richie Wellens not satisfied despite Doncaster’s Carabao Cup progression

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens insisted his side’s Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory at Walsall will not pull the wool over his eyes.

On-loan keeper Pontus Dahlberg saved three spot-kicks as Rovers triumphed 4-3 in sudden death after a 0-0 draw to hand Wellens his first victory as Doncaster boss.

Rovers were second best to their League Two hosts until the final half-hour when Branden Horton and Aidan Barlow both forced fine saves from Carl Rushworth.

However, Wellens was still unhappy after losing John Bostock to injury and Anthony Greaves to suspension for a late red card.

He said: “We started off in total control. But then the 20 minutes before half-time, we made bad decision after bad decision and they had four opportunities to score.

“The second half there was only one winner but I’m not going to kid our supporters – we could probably still be playing now in general play and we wouldn’t score.

“We know that’s a massive area for us – if we had front players who were at it tonight, we could have scored three or four.

“Irrespective of who we’re playing – a Premier League team or a League Two team – I have to feel comfortable with what I’ve got and at the moment I just don’t feel right.”

Matt Taylor remains in search of his first win as Walsall boss after Kieran Phillips wasted their best chances and the Saddlers missed four out of seven in the shootout.

“I’m disappointed it got that far, I didn’t think the game warranted that (a shoot-out) with our performance,” Taylor said.

“But it’s a really positive performance and I thought our players were exceptional. The challenge now is to replicate that type of performance against teams in our own division.

“I thought we were the better team and we deserved to win the game but football doesn’t always work like that.”