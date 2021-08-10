Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Richie Wellens not satisfied despite Doncaster’s Carabao Cup progression

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 11:06 pm
Richie Wellens was not happy with his side’s performance (Tim Goode/PA)
Richie Wellens was not happy with his side’s performance (Tim Goode/PA)

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens insisted his side’s Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory at Walsall will not pull the wool over his eyes.

On-loan keeper Pontus Dahlberg saved three spot-kicks as Rovers triumphed 4-3 in sudden death after a 0-0 draw to hand Wellens his first victory as Doncaster boss.

Rovers were second best to their League Two hosts until the final half-hour when Branden Horton and Aidan Barlow both forced fine saves from Carl Rushworth.

However, Wellens was still unhappy after losing John Bostock to injury and Anthony Greaves to suspension for a late red card.

He said: “We started off in total control. But then the 20 minutes before half-time, we made bad decision after bad decision and they had four opportunities to score.

“The second half there was only one winner but I’m not going to kid our supporters – we could probably still be playing now in general play and we wouldn’t score.

“We know that’s a massive area for us – if we had front players who were at it tonight, we could have scored three or four.

“Irrespective of who we’re playing – a Premier League team or a League Two team – I have to feel comfortable with what I’ve got and at the moment I just don’t feel right.”

Matt Taylor remains in search of his first win as Walsall boss after Kieran Phillips wasted their best chances and the Saddlers missed four out of seven in the shootout.

“I’m disappointed it got that far, I didn’t think the game warranted that (a shoot-out) with our performance,” Taylor said.

“But it’s a really positive performance and I thought our players were exceptional. The challenge now is to replicate that type of performance against teams in our own division.

“I thought we were the better team and we deserved to win the game but football doesn’t always work like that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal