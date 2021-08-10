Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021
Sport

Michael Duff praises Cheltenham fringe players

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 11:09 pm
Michael Duff (PA)
Michael Duff (PA)

Michael Duff praised the performances of his fringe players as Cheltenham cruised into the second round of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Duff named a youthful side featuring seven changes from the team that drew at Crewe on Saturday and he was rewarded with a bright yet controlled performance against Joey Barton’s side.

Callum Wright and Taylor Perry were particularly impressive but it was first-team regular Alfie May and new signing Kyle Vassell who bagged the goals in the 58th and 71st minute.

Duff said: “Like Saturday, we were organised and fit and I won’t get bored saying it because it’s been the strength of the side for two years, with little bits of quality within that as well.

“I thought we were very good value for the win, but we won’t get above our station.

“Joey’s got a big job here. He’s had to bring a lot of players in and they are still bedding in, but all we can do is play what’s in front of us and there were some really good performances within that.

“It was a young team, and quite a few people didn’t do themselves any harm.”

Barton, meanwhile, was frustrated by Rovers’ glut of injuries which has disrupted the start of their season – with new signings Brett Pitman and Aaron Collins among those ruled out.

But he accepted his side’s performance was well below par.

“We can do a lot better for sure,” he said. “We rotated the team as much as we could, but came up short.

“New players are coming in and we’re playing centre-halves at full-back through necessity.

“We’re also playing number 10’s in midfield and it’s not ideal at this moment in time.

“We created very little in the game tonight, and we must be better at making chances.”

