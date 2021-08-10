Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Derby boss Wayne Rooney: Shoot-out win over Salford is my proudest moment

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 11:09 pm
Wayne Rooney was proud of his players (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wayne Rooney described Derby’s penalty shoot-out win over Salford in the Carabao Cup as his “proudest moment” as a manager.

After the first round tie ended 3-3 after 90 minutes, the Rams went through 5-3 on penalties with goalkeeper Ryan Allsop saving from Luke Burgess.

Salford had been two up inside 14 minutes, with Jordan Turnbull heading in before Josh Morris scored from 20 yards.

Isaac Hutchinson reduced the deficit in the 43rd minute and Derby’s pressure told when Jason Lowe tripped Festy Ebosele and Colin Kazim-Richards converted a 70th-minute penalty.

But four minutes later, Craig Forsyth barged over Burgess and Morris scored the penalty, only for Ravel Morrison to level in the 82nd minute.

Allsop made the only save in the shoot-out, and Rooney said: “Last season, staying up was massive for everyone but tonight is the proudest moment I’ve had as a manager.

“I think the situation we’re in and the pressure on those young lads, I’m so proud of them in the second half and, for the fans who were here and the ones who watched at home, I think they can all be proud of the team tonight.

“I knew it would be a tough game and actually the way it ended and going through on penalties makes it even better.”

Salford manager Gary Bowyer said: “I understand there will be people who will be proud of the performance but we’ve come away from home and scored three goals and not won the game which is disappointing and something for us to learn from.

“There are certain positives we can take away from tonight, I think the reaction of Derby at the end tells its own tale. We gave a good account of ourselves, now we have to get ready for Saturday.”

