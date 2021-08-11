Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Saqib Mahmood added to England squad for second Test as cover for Stuart Broad

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 9:50 am Updated: August 11, 2021, 10:06 am
Saqib Mahmood has been added to the England squad as cover for Stuart Broad (Martin Rickett/Mike Egerton/PA)
Saqib Mahmood has been added to the England squad as cover for Stuart Broad (Martin Rickett/Mike Egerton/PA)

England have added seamer Saqib Mahmood to their squad for the second Test against India, as cover for the injured Stuart Broad.

Broad pulled up during warm-ups at Lord’s on Tuesday and was sent for scans on a calf problem. Results have yet to be made public, but the decision to call up Mahmood suggests he is unlikely to rally in the short term.

The Lancashire paceman, who was named as man of the series during the recent one-day series against Pakistan, is the second player to join the group in the last 24 hours after Moeen Ali.

Both players go straight into the highest form of red-ball cricket, having spent recent weeks honing their white-ball skills in The Hundred.

While Moeen has led his Birmingham Phoenix to the top of the table, Mahmood has taken five wickets in five matches for Oval Invincibles.

The 24-year-old has yet to play Test cricket, but has 16 limited-overs caps to his name since making his England debut in Wellington almost two years ago. He was left out of the recent series against Pakistan but flourished when a coronavirus outbreak saw the original squad sent into self-isolation and replaced at short notice.

He topped the wicket charts, the bowling averages and the economy rates in a high-class display which shot him back up the pecking order.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]