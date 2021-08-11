Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gaetan Bong given three-match ban for violent conduct

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 12:42 pm
Nottingham Forest defender Gaetan Bong has admitted a violent conduct charge (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottingham Forest defender Gaetan Bong has been suspended for three games after admitting a Football Association charge of violent conduct.

Bong was charged after a coming together with Coventry midfielder Callum O’Hare which was not spotted by referee James Linington or his assistants during Sunday’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

An FA spokesperson said: “Gaetan Bong will be suspended for Nottingham Forest FC’s next three matches following a breach of FA Rule E1.1.

“The defender’s behaviour during the 45th minute of their EFL Championship game against Coventry City FC on Sunday (08/08/21) was not seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on camera.

“Gaetan Bong subsequently admitted that this behaviour constitutes violent conduct and he accepted the standard penalty.”

As a result, Bong will miss Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Sky Bet League Two Bradford and league fixtures against Bournemouth and Blackburn.

