Accrington owner Andy Holt unhappy with EFL fining club for Covid-19 outbreak

Accrington owner Andy Holt has criticised the English Football League’s decision to fine the club £7,000 for having four matches called off in October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stanley had 19 members of their playing and management staff test positive for Covid-19.

They had to isolate for the required period as the Sky Bet League One club followed protocols set out by Public Health England and the EFL.

Accrington’s fine will be taken out of the money distributed to clubs every season, and Holt is far from happy.

“We got told we were being investigated for Covid-19 and the EFL have fined everybody who had to postpone games,” he told the Reds’ website. “I said I didn’t agree with it at the time and I don’t now.

“I was battling to keep the club afloat, like many owners, and we wanted a ‘well done’ for getting through a tough period, with many clubs at risk of going under, rather than face fines.

“We had little income, no fans and the EFL thought it was fit and proper to fine us which I find hard to take.

“I never really wanted to own a football club but this really does make you think about it. I have been putting money in over the pandemic to keep Accrington Stanley alive and then we get fined.

“It riles me as I don’t want to pay but I have no choice as it comes out of our distribution.

“If I didn’t agree to pay it then it would go to a hearing and we would be forced to pay more so, even though I don’t want to, I have to.

“To quote the EFL, if we don’t agree, we can challenge it but we will lose around 15 times more. This annoys me. You agree or they use funds that should be distributed to clubs, to fight against their own clubs.”