Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Blackpool thump Middlesbrough to ease through in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 9:59 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 10:12 pm
Callum Connolly opened the scoring (Simon Galloway/PA)
Callum Connolly scored his first Blackpool goal as the Tangerines beat Middlesbrough 3-0 to progress in the Carabao Cup.

The defender rifled home a powerful shot after 31 minutes before late goals from Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson wrapped up the tie.

Blackpool should have won even more comfortably after seeing a host of chances go begging in the all-Sky Bet Championship clash.

James Husband, Josh Bowler and Connolly all went close inside the opening half hour but Connolly finally put the home side ahead when he smashed home after a Bowler free-kick had hit the wall.

Martin Payero was off target with a free-kick as Middlesbrough finally registered their first attempt three minutes later.

Bowler had a shot saved by Joe Lumley after a good run on the stroke of half-time, while Lavery was denied and Bowler curled an effort wide as Blackpool continued to dominate proceedings.

Isaiah Jones fired over for the visitors after a good run in the 71st minute.

But Lavery wrapped up the tie with his second goal in two games after beating Lumley at his near post in the 77th minute and substitute Anderson made it 3-0 a minute later after his flick-on looped in at the back post.

