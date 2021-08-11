Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

QPR edge past Leyton Orient on penalties

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 10:04 pm
Rob Dickie scored for the second consecutive game for QPR to help them edge past Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup first round (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rob Dickie scored for the second consecutive game for QPR to help them edge past Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup first round (Jonathan Brady/PA)

QPR needed penalties to avoid an upset in the Carabao Cup and reach the second round after eventually beating Leyton Orient 5-3 in a shoot-out.

Rob Dickie’s second goal in consecutive matches appeared to put the Sky Bet Championship side on course for a routine victory, but the hosts recovered and Aaron Drinan levelled late on before Ruel Sotiriou’s missed effort from 12 yards saw the hosts exit the competition.

R’s boss Mark Warburton made seven changes from the weekend draw with Millwall, but one of those to retain his place opened the scoring in the 16th minute.

Dickie stooped low to head into the top corner from Faysal Bettache’s corner and spark wild celebrations from the large travelling contingent, who were enjoying a first away trip since March 2020.

Orient had been second-best for much of the first half but after Drinan and Dan Happe squandered good opportunities, the former steered the ball home in the 76th minute following Tom James’ long throw.

Happe poked wide again soon after and Omar Beckles smashed an effort against the crossbar, which came back to hurt the League Two outfit when Sotiriou hit the bar from the spot and Albert Adomah made no mistake with QPR’s fifth penalty to secure victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal