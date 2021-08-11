Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
John Mousinho atones for stoppage-time own goal by scoring winning penalty

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 10:12 pm
Oxford manager Karl Robinson celebrates with John Mousinho (Jacob King/PA)
John Mousinho went from zero to hero as he scored Oxford’s winning spot-kick against former club Burton after his stoppage-time own goal had forced the game to penalties in the first place.

Oxford looked to have won it with five minutes left when Nathan Holland opened the scoring but former Burton skipper Mousinho put through his own goal six minutes into added time to make it 1-1.

Burton duo Lucas Akins and Thomas O’Connor both missed in the shootout, allowing Mousinho to atone by securing a 4-2 success.

The hosts had the better of the chances in an even first half against an Oxford side showing eight changes to Saturday’s draw at Cambridge.

Skipper John Brayford twice went close to breaking the deadlock, seeing a looping header beat United keeper Simon Eastwood and bouncing down off the underside of the crossbar and then latching on to a cross from Tom Hamer only to see his volley strike team-mate Omari Patrick and bounce wide.

Eastwood did well to prevent Lewis Chambers’ overhit backpass from beating him before Conor Shaughnessy was frustrated to see Mark Sykes clear his goalbound header off the line after 73 minutes.

The deadlock was broken by Oxford in the 85th minute when Holland marked his return to the club by sliding in to finish Sykes’ cross, before Mousinho’s late intervention sent the game to penalties.

