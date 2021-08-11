Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Chris Hughton proud of young Forest side for seeing off Bradford

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 10:33 pm
Chris Hughton was proud of his young players (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton hailed the character of his young players after they held out for a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Bradford.

Hughton included seven players aged under 21 or younger in his team, with six making their debut for the Championship outfit.

Every one of them played their part, however, in helping the team take a 2-0 lead courtesy of Joao Carvalho’s first-half brace and then refusing to crumble after Bradford hit back with a Callum Cooke free kick early in the second half.

A proud Hughton said: “For the young players’ development, it was the perfect game. We were really good in the first half and got two good goals.

“They then pressed a bit higher in the second half and we gave the ball away three or four times, which gave them a lift before we conceded a poor goal. Then, you are looking at different characteristics in the young players.

“They had to stand up to the challenge and they did, which I was delighted with. It was a big test and Bradford went direct towards the end of the game, so it’s a big deal for them to come off the pitch with a win.

“Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that people are making their debuts for the club but, fortunately, they made their debuts in a good atmosphere rather than an empty stadium like it would have been last season. It was a really big night for them, irrespective of where they end up, whether it’s with us or elsewhere.”

Bradford boss Derek Adams felt his team should have had more to show for a first half in which they were the better side before Carvalho struck twice in three minutes just before the interval.

He said: “For 20 minutes, we dominated Nottingham Forest and, even though they made a lot of changes, they still had some good players out there.

“But the difference in the first half was they were more clinical than we were.”

