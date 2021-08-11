Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mark Warburton felt QPR were lucky to beat Leyton Orient

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 10:39 pm
Leyton Orient and QPR players line up before taking penalties (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mark Warburton admitted QPR deserved to lose to Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup first round but was pleased they kept their nerve to triumph in a penalty shoot-out.

Rob Dickie scored for the second consecutive game after 16 minutes to put the R’s on course to claim bragging rights in the London derby, but missed first-half opportunities opened the door for the O’s.

The Sky Bet League Two club belied their divisional status with a superb display after the break and Aaron Drinan levelled in the 76th minute to force penalties, but Ruel Sotiriou hit the crossbar from 12 yards and Albert Adomah netted QPR’s fifth spot-kick to earn a 5-3 penalty success.

Warburton said: “After a very bright start, we had to be more ruthless. We should have been out of sight after 25 minutes and we got very loose and complacent.

“We have to do better and second half we were the team under pressure and we should have lost that game of football.”

Backed by a large travelling contingent, enjoying a first away trip following the R’s since March 2020, the Championship side were able to keep their heads in the shoot-out.

“We had 1,800 QPR fans which is a magnificent turnout and we have a responsibility to put on a performance,” Warburton admitted.

“But the players stepped up and put the penalties away with aplomb and you saw what it meant for Albert at the end, being a QPR fan.”

Orient manager Kenny Jackett urged his squad to take confidence from their performance.

He said: “We maybe lacked some confidence but once we settled down and believed in ourselves more, we gave them problems.

“We have to build on that performance now. We are disappointed to go out but that second half we need to build on.”

