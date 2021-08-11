Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Karl Robinson relieved as Oxford advance after late drama

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 10:45 pm
Karl Robinson, right, saw John Mousinho have a rollercoaster night (Jacob King/PA)
Karl Robinson, right, saw John Mousinho have a rollercoaster night (Jacob King/PA)

Oxford boss Karl Robinson was a relieved and happy man after seeing his side produce a “rugged” performance in sneaking past Burton 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

An 85th-minute goal from substitute Nathan Holland looked to have put United through in normal time until John Mousinho came on as a substitute and diverted home for an own goal in the dying seconds of stoppage-time.

The former Burton captain then redeemed himself by confidently firing home the decisive spot-kick to send Oxford through.

“The performance looked rugged at times tonight. We didn’t look as free-flowing and we looked a bit ordinary at times but I expected that type of performance tonight,” said Robinson as he revealed how his squad had been affected by Covid-19 isolations.

“We made eight changes and Burton only made one and you could see how they knew what they were doing having beaten one of the fancied teams in Shrewsbury at the weekend. So taking that into account against our team, who have probably only played together for the second time in three weeks, that is incredible. It is a tremendous testament to my players.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was left frustrated after injuries saw him field winger Omari Patrick up front, with his side unable to finish a number of good chances.

“Omari is doing a really good job but he is a winger playing as a striker,” he said. “Did we deserve to win? I think yes. We had the better chances and made them defend and it was tough for them.

“We got a lot of corners and first headers but we need to create more in the final third but it is a process and we want to get a couple of strikers back as quickly as we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal