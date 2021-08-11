Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jon Brady thrilled with Northampton display as League Two side shock Coventry

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 10:47 pm
Jon Brady was thrilled with his side (Nick Potts/PA)
Jon Brady was thrilled with his side (Nick Potts/PA)

Northampton manager Jon Brady praised his team’s bravery as they came from a goal behind to shock Championship side Coventry 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Debutant Kion Etete’s brace bagged the Cobblers a place in the second round of the competition and they will host AFC Wimbledon thanks to their second-half turnaround following Tyler Walker’s opener.

“It was a great performance,” explained Brady. “We started off a bit shaky but then we adjusted our shape and thereafter grew into the game.

“He (Etete) is a young man learning his trade and he will have good nights, strong nights and he will also have bumps in the roads.

“He is strong, has pace and power, a great addition for the squad and is young and hungry.

“We told them at half-time that we needed to be a bit braver in certain things we needed to do and we looked a real threat.

“Even in our poorer moments, we had quite a few chances and overall it was a strong performance.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins, who made 10 changes for the game ahead of three Championship fixtures in seven days from Saturday, admitted: “It’s disappointing to be out of the cup.

“The performance in the first half was OK, we deservedly took the lead, moving the ball quite well and looked confident.

“We should have doubled the lead with Jordan Shipley. Had that happened, then the game is dead and buried and we grow in confidence. The opposite happened really and it took the wind out of our sails a little bit.

“We carried on trying to play but the more the game went on, we kept giving them opportunities and just started to lack a little bit of quality.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal