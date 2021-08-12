Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Kurt Zouma to feature in Chelsea deal for Jules Kounde?

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 7:07 am
Kurt Zouma/ Jules Kounde (Nick Potts/ PA Wire via DPA)
Kurt Zouma/ Jules Kounde (Nick Potts/ PA Wire via DPA)

What the papers say

Kurt Zouma could potentially be used as a makeweight to help in Chelsea’s pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the Blues are unwilling to meet Kounde’s £68m release clause, but could offer Zouma in a bid to get a deal done after a transfer with West Ham fell through.

The Daily Mail reports Arsenal and Sheffield United have held new contract talks over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The 23-year-old shot stopper is believed to be the Gunners’ No 1 goalkeeper target this summer, but there is a gap in the two clubs’ valuation of the England keeper. Sheffield want £30m, but Arsenal are looking at an offer of around £20m with add-ons.

Southampton have accepted a £15m bid from Leicester for defender Jannik Vestergaard, the Daily Echo says. The 29-year-old is believed to have been brought in to bolster Leicester’s defences following a pre-season injury to Wesley Fofana.

Staying with Southampton, The Telegraph reports Tottenham and Aston Villa are both preparing offers for midfielder James Ward-Prowse. Saints are unwilling to let the 26-year-old go, but their resolve could be tested with Ward-Prose considered a high priority by the bidding clubs.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lucas Torreira: Gazzetta dello Sports says Lazio are closing in on a loan deal for the Arsenal midfielder.

Moise Kean: Inter Milan are interested in the Everton striker, according to Sky Sports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal