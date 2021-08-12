Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
Sport

MK Dons midfielder David Kasumu to miss Sunderland clash due to hamstring injury

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 11:10 am Updated: August 12, 2021, 2:43 pm
David Kasumu suffered an injury in pre-season (Richard Sellers/PA)


MK Dons will be without David Kasumu for their Sky Bet League One game against Sunderland.

Kasumu did not feature in the opening game against Bolton and interim Dons manager Dean Lewington confirmed the midfielder had picked up a hamstring injury during a pre-season game against Bournemouth in late July.

Richardson told the club website after the 3-3 draw with Wanderers: “He suffered an injury and we thought it was just a knock but it just didn’t settle. He went for a scan on Thursday but we’re looking at anything from six to eight weeks as it stands.”

The Dons should still be without goalkeeper Andrew Fisher as he has just returned to training following an ankle injury.

If fit, Sunderland’s new signing Dennis Cirkin could feature at Stadium MK.

The 19-year-old left-back joined the club on a three-year deal from Tottenham.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson revealed that midfielder Elliot Embleton picked up a knock against Wigan at the weekend and will be assessed ahead of the MK Dons game.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard could also feature for the Black Cats as he makes his way back to full fitness, managing 60 minutes and providing an assist against Port Vale in the Carabao Cup earlier in the week.

