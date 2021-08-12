Mansfield waiting on duo ahead of Newport clash

Mansfield were assessing Harry Charsley and Elliott Hewitt ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Newport.

Midfielder Charsley and defender Hewitt have both been sidelined by thigh problems.

Forwards Oliver Hawkins and Danny Johnson may return to the starting XI after each scoring in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers, then coming out of the side for the 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Preston on Tuesday.

There were four changes in total for the cup tie – James Perch and Stephen Quinn were also taken out of the team by boss Nigel Clough, the latter after taking “a couple of knocks”.

Newport boss Michael Flynn changed his entire starting line-up for the Exiles’ cup game at Ipswich and saw them secure a 1-0 win.

Among those not involved was skipper Matty Dolan, who came off injured in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 win at Oldham.

Courtney Baker-Richardson was also missing again having sat out the Oldham match due to injury.

Padraig Amond on Tuesday moved to Exeter on loan for the rest of the season.