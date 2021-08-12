Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Mansfield waiting on duo ahead of Newport clash

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 11:46 am
Mansfield’s Harry Charsley has been sidelined by a thigh problem (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mansfield were assessing Harry Charsley and Elliott Hewitt ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Newport.

Midfielder Charsley and defender Hewitt have both been sidelined by thigh problems.

Forwards Oliver Hawkins and Danny Johnson may return to the starting XI after each scoring in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers, then coming out of the side for the 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Preston on Tuesday.

There were four changes in total for the cup tie – James Perch and Stephen Quinn were also taken out of the team by boss Nigel Clough, the latter after taking “a couple of knocks”.

Newport boss Michael Flynn changed his entire starting line-up for the Exiles’ cup game at Ipswich and saw them secure a 1-0 win.

Among those not involved was skipper Matty Dolan, who came off injured in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 win at Oldham.

Courtney Baker-Richardson was also missing again having sat out the Oldham match due to injury.

Padraig Amond on Tuesday moved to Exeter on loan for the rest of the season.

