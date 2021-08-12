Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ivan Toney ready to return for Brentford’s Premier League bow against Arsenal

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 11:47 am
Ivan Toney was the top scorer in the Championship last season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Brentford expect to have striker Ivan Toney fit for the Premier League opener against Arsenal on Friday night.

Toney, who was the top scorer in the Sky Bet Championship last season with 31 goals, missed the final pre-season friendly against Valencia as a precaution over a neck problem.

DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa could be involved after completing his recent move from French side Lorient, but Denmark midfielder Mathias Jensen (foot) and Josh Dasilva (hip) remain unavailable.

Arsenal could hand a competitive debut to £50million defender Ben White, while Albert Lokonga and Nuno Tavares may also make their Gunners bows.

Thomas Partey is out for the rest of the month after suffering an ankle injury in the pre-season defeat by Chelsea.

Eddie Nketiah (ankle) and Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) are also missing.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Janelt, Fosu, Mbeumo, Forss, Toney, Ghoddos, Gunnarsson, Henry, Bech, Bidstrup, Peart-Harris, Roerslev, Dervisoglu, Onyeka, Sorensen, Wissa.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Okonkwo, Bellerin, Chambers, Soares, Mari, Holding, White, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka, Willock, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nelson, Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli.

