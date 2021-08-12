Dundee United ‘pretty close’ to securing Marc McNulty return

Tam Courts is hopeful that Marc McNulty will arrive at Dundee United on Friday as a replacement for Lawrence Shankland.

The Tannadice club revealed on Wednesday that 26-year-old Scotland forward Shankland had moved to Belgian club Beerschot for an undisclosed fee.

Striker McNulty, 28, also a Scotland international, was on loan at United last season from Reading and Terrors’ boss Courts is working on his return.

“I think we are pretty close,” he said.

“I think there could be a bit of signing news imminent, in the next 24 hours.

“Marc McNulty has been rumoured, he is a player we are speaking to that we know really well so fingers crossed we can conclude that one.

“I would say it is in the very latter stages to the point that if all things go well, we could have him in the building tomorrow so that’s what the club are pushing for just now.

“He is very able. If you look at what he achieved here last year, he probably didn’t get the chance to play in his preferred position as often as he would have liked but he still contributed to moments.

“You see his quality and in the style we are hoping to play this year I think he would be a big asset for us if we can secure him.”