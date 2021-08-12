Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Dapo Mebude set for AFC Wimbledon league debut against Bolton

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 3:45 pm
Dapo Mebude could start at Plough Lane (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Dapo Mebude could start at Plough Lane (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Dapo Mebude is in line to make his league debut for AFC Wimbledon against Bolton.

The forward joined the Dons on loan from Watford last week but was not match fit to face Doncaster.

Mebude instead made his first appearance in the Carabao Cup win over Charlton and should be in the squad at the weekend.

Boss Mark Robinson made seven changes against the Addicks so the likes of  Ollie Palmer and Luke McCormick will return.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt must choose between goalkeepers Matt Gilks and Joel Dixon.

Gilks was below par in the 3-3 opening-day draw with MK Dons, while Dixon kept a clean sheet and saved a penalty in the shoot-out win over Barnsley in the cup.

Defender Declan John could miss out again after suffering a knock against Milton Keynes.

Summer signing Will Aimson is not yet ready to feature due to a groin injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal