Brandon Thomas-Asante doubtful as Salford prepare to host Sutton

Salford forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is a doubt for the visit of former club Sutton.

The 22-year-old, who spent a spell on loan at Gander Green Lane during the 2018-19 season, is dealing with a knee complaint ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two encounter.

Salford come into the match off the back of Tuesday’s galling Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out loss to Derby after the match ended 3-3.

Ash Hunter started at Pride Park having missed the season opening-day draw against Leyton Orient through suspension.

Sutton head back on the road fresh from their own Carabao Cup heartbreak.

Donovan Wilson gave Matt Gray’s men an early lead at Cardiff, only for the Championship side to emerge 3-2 victors on Tuesday.

Sutton winger Will Randall missed that match and the EFL new boys’ 2-1 loss at Forest Green last weekend through injury.

Striker Tobi Sho-Silva remains absent through an issue of his own, with Louis John expected to replace Coby Rowe at centre-back.