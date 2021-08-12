Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
Sport

Brandon Thomas-Asante doubtful as Salford prepare to host Sutton

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 3:49 pm
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Simon Marper/PA)
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Simon Marper/PA)

Salford forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is a doubt for the visit of former club Sutton.

The 22-year-old, who spent a spell on loan at Gander Green Lane during the 2018-19 season, is dealing with a knee complaint ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two encounter.

Salford come into the match off the back of Tuesday’s galling Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out loss to Derby after the match ended 3-3.

Ash Hunter started at Pride Park having missed the season opening-day draw against Leyton Orient through suspension.

Sutton head back on the road fresh from their own Carabao Cup heartbreak.

Donovan Wilson gave Matt Gray’s men an early lead at Cardiff, only for the Championship side to emerge 3-2 victors on Tuesday.

Sutton winger Will Randall missed that match and the EFL new boys’ 2-1 loss at Forest Green last weekend through injury.

Striker Tobi Sho-Silva remains absent through an issue of his own, with Louis John expected to replace Coby Rowe at centre-back.

