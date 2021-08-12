Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
Kenny Dougall bidding to feature for Blackpool in seaside clash with Cardiff

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 3:54 pm
Kenny Dougall will be pushing for more game time for Blackpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Blackpool midfielder Kenny Dougall will be pushing for inclusion against Cardiff this weekend.

Dougall missed the Tangerines’ Sky Bet Championship opener at Bristol City last Saturday because of a knee injury he suffered in pre-season but he played the first half in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Middlesbrough.

Provided there are no setbacks, Dougall can expect to make the squad when the Bluebirds visit Bloomfield Road, but full-back Demetri Mitchell is once again a doubt with a knee injury.

There is also a question mark over Kevin Stewart’s ankle injury while fellow midfielder Matty Virtue (knee) is out, as is striker Gary Madine (groin). Daniel Gretarsson is back in full training after shoulder surgery.

Cardiff have been handed a double blow with Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown set to be sidelined for up to a month.

McGuinness made his debut for the club in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Barnsley and Brown missed out, but the defensive duo were both absent for the 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Sutton on Tuesday.

It later transpired the pair are both nursing ankle injuries that will keep them on the sidelines for at least a fortnight although manager Mick McCarthy fears they could be out for three to four weeks.

That leaves Sean Morrison, Aden Flint and Curtis Nelson as the only three out-and-out centre-halves at the club. Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Isaak Davies and Kieron Evans are all likely to miss the trip north.

