Kenny Dougall bidding to feature for Blackpool in seaside clash with Cardiff

Blackpool midfielder Kenny Dougall will be pushing for inclusion against Cardiff this weekend.

Dougall missed the Tangerines’ Sky Bet Championship opener at Bristol City last Saturday because of a knee injury he suffered in pre-season but he played the first half in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Middlesbrough.

Provided there are no setbacks, Dougall can expect to make the squad when the Bluebirds visit Bloomfield Road, but full-back Demetri Mitchell is once again a doubt with a knee injury.

There is also a question mark over Kevin Stewart’s ankle injury while fellow midfielder Matty Virtue (knee) is out, as is striker Gary Madine (groin). Daniel Gretarsson is back in full training after shoulder surgery.

Cardiff have been handed a double blow with Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown set to be sidelined for up to a month.

McGuinness made his debut for the club in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Barnsley and Brown missed out, but the defensive duo were both absent for the 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Sutton on Tuesday.

It later transpired the pair are both nursing ankle injuries that will keep them on the sidelines for at least a fortnight although manager Mick McCarthy fears they could be out for three to four weeks.

That leaves Sean Morrison, Aden Flint and Curtis Nelson as the only three out-and-out centre-halves at the club. Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Isaak Davies and Kieron Evans are all likely to miss the trip north.