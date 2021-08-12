Callum Paterson to sit out Sheffield Wednesday’s derby with Doncaster

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Callum Paterson for the visit of Doncaster on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was carried off on a stretcher in the early stages of their opening League One game against Charlton last week after suffering from concussion.

Olamide Shodipo is also a a doubt after he picked up a hamstring injury in their Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield.

Josh Windass continues to recover from a thigh injury while new signing Lee Gregory could make his debut up front for the Owls in place of Paterson.

The visitors will travel without the suspended Anthony Greaves for their short trip to Hillsborough.

Greaves was given a straight red card in the late stages of their cup win over Walsall in midweek.

Jordy Hiwula (ankle) and Fejiri Okenabirhie (foot) have both been ruled out for several weeks and will not be available for Rovers.

Charlie Seaman scored in the season opener against AFC Wimbledon and is expected to return to the side after missing Tuesday night’s cup tie.