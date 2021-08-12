Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
Callum Paterson to sit out Sheffield Wednesday’s derby with Doncaster

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 4:04 pm
Callum Paterson will be unavailable for Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Doncaster (Richard Sellers/PA)
Callum Paterson will be unavailable for Sheffield Wednesday's game against Doncaster (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Callum Paterson for the visit of Doncaster on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was carried off on a stretcher in the early stages of their opening League One game against Charlton last week after suffering from concussion.

Olamide Shodipo is also a a doubt after he picked up a hamstring injury in their Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield.

Josh Windass continues to recover from a thigh injury while new signing Lee Gregory could make his debut up front for the Owls in place of Paterson.

The visitors will travel without the suspended Anthony Greaves for their short trip to Hillsborough.

Greaves was given a straight red card in the late stages of their cup win over Walsall in midweek.

Jordy Hiwula (ankle) and Fejiri Okenabirhie (foot) have both been ruled out for several weeks and will not be available for Rovers.

Charlie Seaman scored in the season opener against AFC Wimbledon and is expected to return to the side after missing Tuesday night’s cup tie.

