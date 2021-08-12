Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Marcus McGuane among returning reinforcements as Oxford host Charlton

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 4:05 pm
Marcus McGuane is back for Oxford after a long spell on the sidelines (John Walton/PA)
Marcus McGuane is back for Oxford after a long spell on the sidelines (John Walton/PA)

Oxford boss Karl Robinson will have more options at his disposal when former club Charlton make the trip to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

The U’s were missing several players for their Sky Bet League One opener against Cambridge last weekend, but saw Marcus McGuane return from a long-term thigh injury to start at Burton in midweek while Nathan Holland scored on his second debut for the club in the Carabao Cup tie.

Elliott Moore was absent due to illness and will need to be assessed but numerous other members of the squad are now out of self-isolation.

Jamie Hanson (shoulder) and Derick Osei Yaw (hamstring) are unavailable while Sam Long (calf) will be checked on.

Charlton fielded a youthful side during their cup defeat to Wimbledon on Tuesday but will be boosted by the return of Adam Matthews, Ryan Inniss, Jayden Stockley and Conor Washington on Saturday.

The Addicks also completed the signing of Crewe attacker Charlie Kirk this week and the wideman will hope to be involved at Oxford.

Manager Nigel Adkins remains without Jake Forster-Caskey for the foreseeable future due to anterior cruciate ligament damage, but Ben Purrington (hamstring), Alex Gilbey (Covid-19) and Ronnie Schwartz (fitness) are close to being in contention.

Charlton have failed to score in their first two matches of the campaign and were held to a goalless draw by Oxford in the most recent meeting between the clubs in March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]