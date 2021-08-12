Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
Akin Odimayo passed fit to feature for Swindon in Carlisle clash

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 4:20 pm
Akin Odimayo, right, is fit enough to feature for Swindon (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Akin Odimayo, right, is fit enough to feature for Swindon (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Swindon head coach Ben Garner has revealed Akin Odimayo is fit ahead of the game against Carlisle.

The defender was forced off the field with cramp in the second half of the Robins’ defeat by Cambridge in the Carabao Cup.

Mathieu Baudry also went off during the Cambridge game with a tight hamstring which is hoped not to be serious.

Dion Conroy, Ben Gladwin and Kaine Kesler-Hayden were all rested on Tuesday and could feature.

Carlisle will be hoping striker Zach Clough can play at the County Ground.

Clough withdrew from their opening league game against Colchester with a tight hamstring and missed the midweek cup tie against Sheffield United.

Morgan Feeney could also make his case to earn a spot in the starting line-up after slotting into a back three against the Blades.

Feeney’s performances in the cup and throughout pre-season have since earned him praise from manager Chris Beech.

