Plymouth set to welcome back midfielder Ryan Broom for game with Gillingham

Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth will welcome back midfielder Ryan Broom for their first home game of the season against Gillingham.

Broom missed the thumping midweek Carabao Cup win at Peterborough because he was not eligible to play against his parent club.

Argyle are still without defender James Bolton who is expected to be sidelined until October with an ankle injury.

Lowe has been particularly impressed with the form of Adam Randell who came off the bench at London Road and is pushing for a starting place.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans is still looking for reinforcements for his threadbare squad ahead of their trip to Devon.

Evans may opt to reshuffle his side after the midweek Carabao Cup win at Crawley with striker Gerald Sithole among those likely to make way.

Evans has few other strikers at his disposal with John Akinde – who has been linked with a move away from the club – still out with an ankle injury.

Kyle Dempsey and Alex MacDonald have returned to full fitness and could feature, while Ryan Jackson and Robbie McKenzie are also in the frame.