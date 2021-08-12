Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Swansea boss could retain cup stars for Sheffield United showdown

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 5:09 pm
Yan Dhanda is an option for Swansea (Simon Galloway/PA)
Swansea boss Russell Martin could be tempted to name an unchanged side when his team resume Sky Bet Championship action against Sheffield United.

Martin made five changes for the Carabao Cup win at Reading, after seeing the Swans make a losing start to their league campaign at Blackburn.

Brandon Cooper, Daniel Williams, Yan Dhanda, Joel Piroe and Morgan Whittaker all came in and impressed in the 3-0 victory at the Madejski Stadium in midweek.

Liam Walsh will be assessed but Connor Roberts (groin) remains out and Jay Fulton is still suspended.

The Blades will be without Lys Mousset for four to six weeks after the striker suffered a hamstring injury on the opening day of the campaign.

Left-back Enda Stevens will also be out for the foreseeable future with the knee injury he sustained during pre-season.

In Mousset’s absence, two former Swansea strikers could start against their old club on Saturday – with Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster both in contention to replace the Frenchman. Veteran Billy Sharp is also an option.

Aaron Ramsdale has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal this week, but he is expected to keep his place in goal at the Liberty Stadium.

