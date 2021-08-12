Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Millwall to check on fitness of Jake Cooper and Ryan Leonard for Blackburn game

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 5:12 pm
Jake Cooper’s fitness is unlikely to be risked (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Millwall are likely to check on defensive duo Jake Cooper and Ryan Leonard ahead of the Sky Bet Championship visit of Blackburn.

Both players made their first starts of the season in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Portsmouth, with Cooper returning from a knock and Leonard featuring in only his second game since an ankle injury he suffered in February.

Cooper and Leonard both played 90 minutes on Tuesday and their fitness is unlikely to be risked so the pair could find themselves on bench duty for the Rovers fixture.

Mason Bennett is the only notable absentee with an ankle injury that will rule out the attacker until after the first international break of the campaign in September.

Tony Mowbray says Blackburn have no fresh injury worries ahead of the trip to The Den.

Bradley Dack was on the scoresheet the last time Rovers travelled to Millwall in March, coming away with a 2-0 win, but the midfielder remains on the sidelines because of a knee injury.

Fellow midfielders Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson and defender Scott Wharton are also unavailable.

Sam Gallagher’s strike and Ben Brereton’s penalty helped Blackburn make a winning start to the Championship season last weekend with a 2-1 win over Swansea.

