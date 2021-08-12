Nottingham Forest could be without Loic Mbe Soh against Bournemouth

Loic Mbe Soh is a doubt for Nottingham Forest ahead of their Championship game against Bournemouth.

The defender was forced off at half-time during the season opener at Coventry with a groin issue and did not feature in Forest’s 2-1 win against Bradford in the Carabao Cup.

There are also doubts concerning Joe Worrall, who is suffering a calf injury, and Lewis Grabban, who has returned to training from self-isolation.

Joao Carvalho has made his case to start against Bournemouth after netting both of Forest’s goals against the Bantams, with new signing Philip Zinckernagel assisting both.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has said he will make a late call on the readiness of defender Jack Stacey.

The full-back was forced off early in the first half of the Carabao Cup tie against MK Dons last month after feeling his quad.

The Cherries are also without Junior Stanislas and Steve Cook, who are returning from long-term injury issues, while Arnaut Danjuma has just returned to training with the team after a foot problem.

Jefferson Lerma is also unavailable as he continues to serve a six-match ban.