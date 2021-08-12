St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin believes Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy will have options

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin expects Matty Kennedy to have plenty of options as he admitted his admiration for the Aberdeen winger.

Goodwin is on the hunt for pace and width to add to his attack and confirmed he had been in talks with a target.

And he did not hide his interest in Kennedy amid reports both Saints and Ross County are keen to take the Dons player on loan.

“I like Matty and I tried to get him when he was at St Johnstone,” said Goodwin, whose side face Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t compete with Aberdeen at that time.

“Players of that calibre tend to have a lot of suitors and no doubt that will be the case.

“At the moment Matty is an Aberdeen player. No doubt he will be frustrated at his game time in the early part of the season but he is certainly a player that I like.”