Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Paul Coutts still suspended as Bristol Rovers take on Stevenage

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 6:04 pm
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is without suspended captain Paul Coutts for the visit of Stevenage (Steven Paston/PA)
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is without suspended captain Paul Coutts for the visit of Stevenage (Steven Paston/PA)

Bristol Rovers are again without captain Paul Coutts for the visit of Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two.

The veteran midfielder is serving the second game of his three-match ban for his sending off in last weekend’s season-opening loss at Mansfield.

Manager Joey Barton has been without a number of players at the start of the campaign but Sam Nicholson, Alex Rodman and Sam Finley are pushing to return after featuring in a practice match in midweek.

The game could come too soon for Aaron Collins and Trevor Clarke while Brett Pitman remains on the sidelines.

Stevenage will again check on midfielder Arthur Read and defender Brad Barry.

The pair are yet to feature this season as they continue to build themselves up towards match fitness in training.

Manager Alex Revell reported no fresh injury concerns after the penalty shoot-out victory over Luton in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Having made only two changes for that game, he could however decide to freshen up his side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal