Luke Chambers will hope to return to Colchester side for Northampton visit

Colchester defender Luke Chambers is hoping to return as Northampton visit the JobServe Stadium in Sky Bet League Two.

The 35-year-old was forced to miss the midweek loss to Birmingham in the Carabao Cup after picking up a sickness bug.

Loan signing Sylvester Jasper will hope to retain his place after an impressive first start for the club against the Blues.

Teenage defender Billy Cracknell, who made his senior debut in March, is not in contention having this week joined non-League Concord Rangers until January.

On-loan Tottenham forward Kion Etete will hope to retain his place in the Cobblers side after a stunning debut in midweek.

The 19-year-old scored both goals as Jon Brady’s side came from behind to stun Coventry 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Brady will again assess defender Michael Harriman (illness) and midfielder Jack Sowerby (shoulder).

The pair are yet to feature this season but are nearing fitness.