Ovie Ejaria could return from a groin injury as Reading play host to Preston

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic hopes to welcome back Ovie Ejaria for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Preston.

Paunovic is optimistic of adding to a threadbare squad before this weekend despite a transfer embargo and could include Ejaria in his line-up, with the midfielder missing last weekend’s defeat at Stoke due to a groin injury.

Lucas Joao dislocated his shoulder at the bet365 Stadium but the forward is in contention to face the Lilywhites, as is John Swift, who was substituted late on at Stoke because of cramp. Reading will be without forward Yakou Meite after he had surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury. He has scored 12 goals in 25 appearances for the Royals.

The Royals could give a debut to midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru who has signed on a season-long loan deal from Watford.

Declan Rudd will be absent for Preston.

The goalkeeper was withdrawn inside the opening quarter of an hour in the 4-1 home defeat against Hull after taking a blow to the head and concussion protocols mean he will miss out at Reading.

Daniel Iversen is once again likely to deputise for Rudd, having come on as substitute against the Tigers before starting in goal in the Carabao Cup win at Mansfield in midweek.

Matthew Olosunde is closing in on a first-team return following an Achilles injury while Izzy Brown, who arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea, is facing a sustained spell out after rupturing his Achilles in pre-season.