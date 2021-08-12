Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Ovie Ejaria could return from a groin injury as Reading play host to Preston

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 6:12 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 8:33 pm
Ovie Ejaria could be back for Reading this weekend (Steve Parsons/PA)
Reading boss Veljko Paunovic hopes to welcome back Ovie Ejaria for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Preston.

Paunovic is optimistic of adding to a threadbare squad before this weekend despite a transfer embargo and could include Ejaria in his line-up, with the midfielder missing last weekend’s defeat at Stoke due to a groin injury.

Lucas Joao dislocated his shoulder at the bet365 Stadium but the forward is in contention to face the Lilywhites, as is John Swift, who was substituted late on at Stoke because of cramp. Reading will be without forward Yakou Meite after he had surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury. He has scored 12 goals in 25 appearances for the Royals.

The Royals could give a debut to midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru who has signed on a season-long loan deal from Watford.

Declan Rudd will be absent for Preston.

The goalkeeper was withdrawn inside the opening quarter of an hour in the 4-1 home defeat against Hull after taking a blow to the head and concussion protocols mean he will miss out at Reading.

Daniel Iversen is once again likely to deputise for Rudd, having come on as substitute against the Tigers before starting in goal in the Carabao Cup win at Mansfield in midweek.

Matthew Olosunde is closing in on a first-team return following an Achilles injury while Izzy Brown, who arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea, is facing a sustained spell out after rupturing his Achilles in pre-season.

