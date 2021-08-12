Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lionel Messi’s warm welcome and Chelsea celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 6:20 pm
Lionel Messi received a warm welcome at PSG after leaving Barcelona (PA)
Lionel Messi received a warm welcome at PSG after leaving Barcelona (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 12.

Football

Kylian Mbappe welcomed the new guy.

Chelsea were celebrating.

Piers Morgan was never Gunner admit that Paris St Germain superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe make a more formidable forward trio than Arsenal’s greatest ever strikeforce.

What’s that coming over the Gil? It’s Tottenham’s new signing.

There’s only one club called Sheffield…

Rachel Daly was back with her club.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for the new season.

He’s come a long way in 18 years.

Cricket

Stuart Broad had been ‘All Fired Up’ for England’s second Test against India but instead of playing he was putting his feet ‘Up’ and letting former The Saturdays singer and fiancee Mollie King look after him while he recovered from his injury ‘Issues’.

Kevin Pietersen had some advice for Tom Banton.

Tennis

Johanna Konta progressed in Montreal.

Boxing

Don’t call it a comeback, but David Haye is stepping back into the ring.

An Olympics to remember for Frazer Clarke.

Happy birthday, Tyson Fury.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish was wearing a familiar colour in Denmark.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal