Friday, August 13th 2021
Sport

Matty Phillips in contention as West Brom play host to Luton

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 7:16 pm
Matty Phillips will hope to start for West Brom at the weekend (Tim Goode/PA)
Matty Phillips will hope to start for West Brom at the weekend (Tim Goode/PA)

Valerien Ismael’s first home game in charge of West Brom sees Luton visit The Hawthorns.

The Frenchman saw his side begin the season with a creditable 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and he could make a couple of changes to his team on Saturday.

Matty Phillips came off the bench to great effect against the Cherries, after a flowing passing move he started allowed Callum Robinson to score Albion’s second equaliser. The 30-year-old winger will be pushing for a starting place.

New signing Adam Reach is also available after he missed out on the trip to Bournemouth to work on his fitness.

Luton boss Nathan Jones will largely revert back to the starting XI that earned a 3-0 win against Peterborough on the opening day of the campaign.

Jones made 10 changes against Stevenage in the EFL Cup defeat in midweek, with defender Gabriel Osho the only player retained for both matches.

Cameron Jerome caught the eye with a goal on Tuesday night and could come into contention at the weekend.

Former Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell made a good first impression against Posh and is likely to keep his place.

