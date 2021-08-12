Peterborough without summer signing Ricky-Jade Jones as they take on Derby

Peterborough will be without Ricky-Jade Jones when they host Derby.

The striker looks set for another lengthy injury lay-off after suffering suspected knee ligament damage during the EFL Cup defeat to Plymouth in midweek.

Summer signing Jack Marriott is a doubt for Saturday’s return to Championship action, while Siriki Dembele has already been ruled out of the match against the Rams. That leaves Jonson Clarke-Harris as Posh’s only fit striker and he is short of match fitness after a summer spent recovering from calf and knee problems.

Posh signed midfielder Oliver Norburn from Shrewsbury this week and he should be involved.

Derby will assess Lee Buchanan (thigh) ahead of the trip to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Kornell McDonald (hamstring) will not be ready for Saturday but is expected to be available before the end of the month.

Jason Knight (ankle) and Krystian Bielik (knee) remain longer-term absentees for Rams boss Wayne Rooney.

Ravel Morrison is expected to make his league debut for the club after scoring a superb goal on his first appearance in the EFL Cup win against Salford.