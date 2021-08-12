Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Peterborough without summer signing Ricky-Jade Jones as they take on Derby

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 7:23 pm
Jonson Clarke-Harris could be Peterborough’s only fit striker this weekend (Nigel French/PA)
Jonson Clarke-Harris could be Peterborough’s only fit striker this weekend (Nigel French/PA)

Peterborough will be without Ricky-Jade Jones when they host Derby.

The striker looks set for another lengthy injury lay-off after suffering suspected knee ligament damage during the EFL Cup defeat to Plymouth in midweek.

Summer signing Jack Marriott is a doubt for Saturday’s return to Championship action, while Siriki Dembele has already been ruled out of the match against the Rams. That leaves Jonson Clarke-Harris as Posh’s only fit striker and he is short of match fitness after a summer spent recovering from calf and knee problems.

Posh signed midfielder Oliver Norburn from Shrewsbury this week and he should be involved.

Derby will assess Lee Buchanan (thigh) ahead of the trip to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Kornell McDonald (hamstring) will not be ready for Saturday but is expected to be available before the end of the month.

Jason Knight (ankle) and Krystian Bielik (knee) remain longer-term absentees for Rams boss Wayne Rooney.

Ravel Morrison is expected to make his league debut for the club after scoring a superb goal on his first appearance in the EFL Cup win against Salford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal