Ange Postecoglou happy for Joe Hart to take centre stage in Celtic win

Ange Postecoglou was delighted to see Joe Hart take the acclaim of the crowd as Celtic beat Jablonec 3-0.

The former Manchester City and Tottenham goalkeeper made two impressive saves in quick succession as Celtic set up a Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar.

The packed crowd roared with delight as Hart came out on top in a one-on-one in the second half.

But they went further after he made a close-range stop from the resulting corner, celebrating almost as they would have greeted a goal.

The fact that thousands of fans were back inside Celtic Park for the first time in 17 months might have had a lot to do with the enthusiastic reaction to the saves.

But they also seemed to be celebrating the fact that Hart could be the answer to the team’s goalkeeping issues after struggling to find an established number one since Fraser Forster and Craig Gordon departed.

Postecoglou said: “It was brilliant, great for Joe. He didn’t have a lot to do but the two moments he stood up and he now gets a feeling of what it’s like to be part of this special club.

“That’s what we want to do with our players, the new ones especially, make them understand that they are at a special football club.

“There’s demands with that, there’s pressures with that, but if you deliver and show that sort of intent, there’s no better place to play.”