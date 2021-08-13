Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Dale Stephens and Kevin Long sidelined for Burnley’s opener with Brighton

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 10:08 am
Dale Stephens is an injury absentee for Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dale Stephens is an injury absentee for Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burnley will be without Dale Stephens and Kevin Long when they open their Premier League campaign by hosting Brighton on Saturday.

Midfielder Stephens, a former Brighton player, and defender Long remain unavailable as they continue their recoveries following surgery.

Nick Pope and Phil Bardsley are fit again after knee and hernia operations respectively, and Sean Dyche’s matchday squad is also set to feature summer signings Nathan Collins and Wayne Hennessey.

Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck are among five injured players unavailable for Brighton.

The pair, who have hamstring and thigh issues respectively, are joined on the sidelines by new goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen (ankle), defender Dan Burn and midfielder Moises Caicedo (both knee).

Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu, signed from RB Salzburg for a reported £20million last month, could make his Premier League debut.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Richardson.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Duffy, Karbownik, Richards, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, March, Alzate, Mwepu, Moder, Mac Allister, Trossard, Connolly, Maupay, Andone, Zeqiri, Tau.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal