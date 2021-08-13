Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier rewarded with new long-term contract

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 10:29 am
Illan Meslier has committed his long-term future to Leeds (Jon Super/PA)
Illan Meslier has committed his long-term future to Leeds (Jon Super/PA)

Illan Meslier has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Leeds in a boost to the club ahead of their Premier League season-opener at Manchester United this weekend.

A day after head coach Marcelo Bielsa signed a one-year deal to remain at the helm in West Yorkshire, Leeds announced their first-choice goalkeeper has committed his long-term future to the club.

The Frenchman initially moved to Elland Road on a season-long loan from Lorient, moving ahead of Kiko Casilla in the pecking order for the second half of the campaign, as Leeds achieved promotion back to the top-flight.

Meslier made his move permanent last summer and went on to make 35 Premier League appearances in the 2020-21 campaign, keeping 11 clean sheets and helping Leeds to an impressive ninth-place finish.

At just 21 years and 54 days, he became the youngest Premier League goalkeeper to record 10 clean sheets.

His encouraging displays led to him making his France Under-21s debut in May.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal