Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Covid-19 causing issues for Huddersfield ahead of Fulham game

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 10:53 am
Carlos Corberan had to miss the Derby match (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Huddersfield’s preparations for the visit of Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship are once again hampered by Covid-19 issues.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, left-backs Harry Toffolo and Josh Ruffels and midfielder Lewis O’Brien sat out the trip to Derby last weekend after testing positive.

Head coach Carlos Corberan also missed the draw at Pride Park after a positive test and will find out whether he will be able to attend on Friday, but the players have to wait longer.

Defender Pipa and winger Rolando Aarons have returned to training and will be assessed but Aaron Rowe is still sidelined.

Fulham are again without captain Tom Cairney, who is still troubled by the knee problem that affected him in pre-season.

Fellow midfielder Harrison Reed could also miss out again after sitting out the season opener against Middlesbrough with a knock and defender Terence Kongolo (knee) is not ready to return.

Manager Marco Silva also has fitness doubts over winger Anthony Knockaert and forward Aboubakar Kamara.

It remains to be seen if midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa is involved having been left out last week amid speculation over his future.

