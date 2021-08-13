Tom Conlon could return for Port Vale against Tranmere

Port Vale are hopeful Tom Conlon will be available for Saturday’s visit of Tranmere.

The midfielder was absent from the midweek defeat to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup because of a niggle but it is hoped he will be fine to face Rovers.

Striker Devante Rodney was also absent against the Black Cats because of a knock but he too is likely to be in contention this weekend, while midfielder Jake Taylor continues to miss out with a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan could be back after serving a suspension against Sunderland following his dismissal at Northampton last weekend, while defender James Gibbons could make the squad following a hamstring complaint.

Tranmere will once again be without defender Chris Merrie.

The 22-year-old was given his marching orders in last weekend’s season-opening win against Walsall and a subsequent appeal against the red card was rejected, so he will serve the second match of a three-game ban at Vale Park.

Club captain Scott Davies is still expected to be out of action, with the goalkeeper nursing an Achilles injury.

Defender Calum Macdonald is also thought to be unavailable.