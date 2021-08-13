Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
Sport

Watford’s Cucho Hernandez out to emulate Sergio Aguero in Premier League

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 11:57 am
Cucho Hernandez has yet to make his competitive Watford debut despite joining the club four years ago (Tim Goode/PA)
Cucho Hernandez has yet to make his competitive Watford debut despite joining the club four years ago (Tim Goode/PA)

Cucho Hernandez is raring to finally roar into action with Watford and has set himself the lofty target of reaching the level of Sergio Aguero in the Premier League.

The Hornets are back in the top flight after a season in the Sky Bet Championship and begin their campaign at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Despite moving to Vicarage Road in 2017 Hernandez is yet to make his Watford debut, instead spending time out on loan at Huesca, Real Mallorca and Getafe.

The Colombia forward returned this summer, however, and is now ready to get his Watford career up and running – if manager Xisco Munoz gives him a shot against Villa after impressing during pre-season.

“I’m really looking forward to Saturday,” Hernandez told the club’s official website.

“I want to play and I’m available, but whatever the coach decides I will be here for him.

“I signed for Watford four years ago so I’m looking forward to playing here in this stadium in front of the fans, and the most important thing is that the season goes well for everyone.

“I’m very happy people had fun watching me in pre-season but pre-season doesn’t count for anything.

“The important games are coming up so it’s very important people can enjoy watching me from this Saturday in the Premier League.”

For a player yet to kick a ball in the Premier League, Hernandez has huge ambitions as he aims for a career akin to that of Aguero.

The former Manchester City striker left England having become the Premier League’s all-time leading foreign goalscorer – with Hernandez looking to emulate his fellow South American.

“He’s a legend for Manchester City and my dream is to reach something similar to what he has achieved,” added the 22-year-old.

“I know it is very tough but I will try my best to reach that level.

“I want to play, so it doesn’t matter where on the pitch, if it’s at striker or as a winger.

“Wherever they ask me to play I will play, as long as it is in one of the offensive positions it doesn’t matter where, but I will always try to do my best.”

