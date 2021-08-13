Accrington waiting on John O’Sullivan ahead of Cambridge clash

Accrington are hopeful over the fitness of John O’Sullivan for Saturday’s visit of Cambridge.

The Irish midfielder sustained a knock in last Saturday’s season-opening defeat at Wycombe and was absent as a result for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Rotherham, and he is again a doubt for this weekend.

Summer signing Joe Hardy will have to wait to make his Stanley debut as the forward faces a couple of months on the sidelines, having had an operation.

Captain Seamus Conneely is once more expected to be sidelined with a calf injury sustained during pre-season.

Defensive duo Lloyd Jones and Jubril Okedina are doubtful for Cambridge.

The pair both sustained niggles in the Carabao Cup tie against Swindon, which the U’s won on penalties, so may not be risked for the trip to the Wham Stadium.

Brighton loanee Jensen Weir played the entirety of the match against Swindon, having only returned to training earlier in the week after injury, and should be in contention to face Stanley.

Jack Lankester and Leon Davies are also back in training although they remain some way from match fitness.