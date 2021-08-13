Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
Obbi Oulare may make Barnsley squad for Coventry game

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 12:37 pm
Barnsley will face Coventry in their first home game of the 2021-22 season (Nick Potts/PA)
Obbi Oulare could be named in Barnsley’s squad to face Coventry at Oakwell.

The 25-year-old has yet to play for the Reds since arriving in July but could feature alongside fellow new signing Aaron Leya Iseka for the first time.

Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Victor Adeboyejo may also be involved after playing in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Bolton.

Defender Mads Andersen remains out of the squad as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Coventry centre-back Michael Rose is expected to make his first league start of the season alongside Kyle McFadzean and Dom Hyam.

Rose came on at half-time in the season opener with Nottingham Forest and played 63 minutes in the Sky Blues’ 2-1 Carabao Cup loss to Northampton in midweek.

Goalkeeper Simon Moore will return to the side after being rested for Tuesday night’s cup match.

Midfielder Liam Kelly (knee ligament) and striker Matty Godden (foot) are again unavailable as they progress with rehabilitation and match fitness.

