Obbi Oulare may make Barnsley squad for Coventry game

Obbi Oulare could be named in Barnsley’s squad to face Coventry at Oakwell.

The 25-year-old has yet to play for the Reds since arriving in July but could feature alongside fellow new signing Aaron Leya Iseka for the first time.

Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Victor Adeboyejo may also be involved after playing in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Bolton.

Defender Mads Andersen remains out of the squad as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Coventry centre-back Michael Rose is expected to make his first league start of the season alongside Kyle McFadzean and Dom Hyam.

Rose came on at half-time in the season opener with Nottingham Forest and played 63 minutes in the Sky Blues’ 2-1 Carabao Cup loss to Northampton in midweek.

Goalkeeper Simon Moore will return to the side after being rested for Tuesday night’s cup match.

Midfielder Liam Kelly (knee ligament) and striker Matty Godden (foot) are again unavailable as they progress with rehabilitation and match fitness.