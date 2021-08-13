Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rory Holden back in training ahead of Walsall’s clash with Forest Green

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 2:36 pm
Rory Holden could be back in contention for Walsall (Nick Potts/PA)
Rory Holden could be back in contention for Walsall (Nick Potts/PA)

Rory Holden could return for Walsall when they take on Forest Green.

The playmaker has been out with injury but was able to train with the rest of the team this week.

Joss Labadie could be a doubt for the Saddlers after limping off during their midweek defeat to Doncaster in the Carabao Cup.

Hayden White is not expected to feature as he recovers from injury.

Baily Cargill could be up for selection for the visitors.

He returned to training alongside Udoka Godwin-Malife this week.

Jordan Moore-Taylor is a doubt after picking up a knock in the Carabao Cup win against Bristol City earlier in the week.

Sadou Diallo could be in contention to feature after making his debut against the Robins.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]